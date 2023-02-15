BRUNSWICK — To raise funds for a graduation field trip and a class gift for the school, eighth graders at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick are working with a successful Maine-based company to sail past the finish line.

The students have partnered with Sea Bags to custom design a tote bag and wristlet with the school’s motto, “Anchored by Faith,” on one side. The tote bag is medium sized (14 by 14 inches) with a hemp rope handle and is available in navy or hunter green and white. The wristlet (8 by 5 inches) is also available in navy or hunter green and white.

“The bag was thoughtfully and simply designed to sell throughout our diocesan community,” said Chrissy Smith of St. John’s. “Orders will be accepted through March 15 and all purchases will be delivered by early May in time for Mother’s Day.”

To order a sea bag or learn more, visit https://event.auctria.com/90720f55-3b93-4d8d-9c72-87b3d0660191/ or call the school at 207-725-5507.

Sea Bags are born as sails and transformed into nautically inspired totes and accessories. The sails are cleaned and then made into bags but retain their essence. Each bag is handcrafted on the working waterfront of Portland and is sewn and finished by skilled Maine craftspeople.