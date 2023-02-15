PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — With a Tuesday victory over Maine Central Institute, the Presque Isle girls varsity team is on their way to basketball tourney action.

It was a close Class B North preliminary match in Presque Isle, but the Wildcats pulled ahead of the Huskies to win 36 to 21.

Presque Isle showed composure with Anna Jandreau scoring her free throws when it counted the most, according to Presque Isle Coach Krystal Flewelling.

In the first quarter, Presque Isle had a rough start. Jandreau scored five points as the Maine Central Institute netted eight points between Ella Bernier, Hannah Robinson, Skyla Dean and Trinity Leavitt.

Presque Isle player Anna Jandreau (left) tries to slip past Maine Central Institute defender Ella Bernier (right) during the girls varsity Class B basketball Preliminary game in Presque Isle on Feb. 14. Credit: Paul Bagnall / The Star-Herald

As the second quarter rolled around, the Presque Isle Wildcats regained their composure with two free throws made by Addison Clairmont and another five points scored by Jandreau. The Maine Central Huskies only had three points scored by Kayleigh Dunton and Dean.

The first half closed out with Presque Isle leading, 12 to 11.

Both teams traded shots in the third quarter, scoring seven points each in a head-to-head match.

For Presque Isle, Jandreau netted three points with her teammates Rossalyn Buck and Mia Casavant each scoring a single basket. Maine Central Institute held on with two 3-pointers made by Leavitt and Robinson, a single free throw was also made by Robinson.

The Presque Isle Wildcats went on a 17-point rally in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of multiple free throws made by Jandreau with Casavant scoring a basket. Grace O’Connell netted Presque Isle a 3-pointer to put them over the top. Maine Central Institute struggled to keep up with Robinson being their only scorer at three points.

“We struggled in the beginning offensively. That’s kind of been our M.O. this year, but I think we showed grit in the last quarter and that’s what really won the game,” Flewelling said.

The Presque Isle Wildcats will face off against No. 1 Old Town in Class B North quarterfinals. Old Town is currently undefeated.