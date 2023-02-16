PORTLAND — National speakers, Masses with Bishop Robert Deeley, and offerings of faith and fellowship are all waiting for participants at three major conferences set for Maine in the coming months.

Maine Catholic Men’s Conference

March 18 in Brunswick

The conference will be held at the St. John’s Community Center on 43 Pleasant Street in Brunswick from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a theme of “Be Strong in the Lord!” The conference will include time to pray, listen to speakers and witnesses, and be nourished by the sacraments to go out and love and serve God and his children. The event will conclude with a 4 p.m. closing Mass, celebrated by Bishop Deeley. The keynote speaker for the conference will be Deacon Matt Halbach, who serves as the executive director of catechesis for William H. Sadlier, Inc. and is a nationally known speaker on the topics of mercy, catechesis, accompaniment, and evangelization. To register or for more information, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/Mens-conference-2023.

Maine Catholic Youth Convention

April 21-23 in Portland

The convention will be held for the first time since 2019 (conventions cancelled due to the pandemic) and will return to the Holiday Inn by the Bay on 88 Spring Street in Portland. The keynote speakers at the convention will be Doug Brummel and Dave Wilson, known as The Doug and Dave Show. There will be several breakout sessions, some of which will include different levels for those who are just starting on their journey and those who want to dive deeper. The convention will conclude on Sunday with a 10 a.m. Mass, celebrated by Bishop Deeley, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street in Portland. Family and friends are encouraged to attend the closing Mass. To register, click here. If you have any questions, please contact Shawn Gregory, coordinator of youth ministry in the Diocese of Portland, at Shawn.Gregory@portlanddiocese.org or 207-773-6471.

Maine Catholic Women’s Conference

May 6 in Portland

The conference will be held at the Holiday Inn by the Bay on 88 Spring Street in Portland from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a theme of “Holy Friendship,” meaning those in our lives who challenge us to grow in excellence, virtue, and faith. The keynote speaker at the conference will be ValLimar Jansen, who has sung and toured professionally throughout the United States and served as a professor, inspirational speaker, and leader of worship and prayer. The conference will also include a witness talk, an exhibit hall, eucharistic adoration, the opportunity for the sacrament of reconciliation, and a concluding Mass celebrated by Bishop Robert Deeley. A special room rate is available at the Holiday Inn by the Bay for those traveling and staying overnight. For more information or to register, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/maine-catholic-womens-conference-2023.

To learn more about upcoming events throughout the Diocese of Portland, visit the calendar section of the diocesan website at www.portlanddiocese.org/calendar.