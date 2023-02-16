Record warm temperatures are expected across Maine on Thursday.

Sunshine will be dominant on Thursday morning, but the skies will become increasingly cloudy by afternoon.

Temperatures will rise as high as the mid-50s, above record levels for many towns.

Those spring-like temperatures will be followed by another storm system on Friday, when temperatures start in the 30s and 40s before falling throughout the day and hitting the teens by nightfall.

Friday morning will start with rain but it changes to freezing rain, sleet and snow as temperatures fall. The precipitation ought to wrap up by the evening.

Maine will go from record highs on Thursday to snow across most of the state on Friday. Credit: CBS 13

The greatest snow accumulation is expected in northern Maine, where towns like Fort Kent and Houlton can expect up to 8 inches of snow. Meanwhile, eastern Maine can expect up to 2 to 4 inches of snow, with higher elevations seeing up to 6 inches.

The lowest accumulation is expected for southern and central Maine, where snowfall will peak at 2 inches or fewer and many towns may see only a coating.

There also could be a glaze of freezing rain. Roads could be slick heading into the evening.

With that storm behind us, Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday will bring a quick return to milder weather, with highs reaching the 40s and mostly cloudy skies. By Monday, temperatures will reach into the high 40s and see rain showers throughout the day.

Somewhat cooler temperatures return next Tuesday, when highs will be in the 30s to around 40, but with more sunshine.

The middle to end of next week looks much more wintry. Wednesday looks chilly and brings our next chance of snow.