Can one random act of kindness change everyone’s day for the better? Maybe, maybe not. Can 10? A 100?

How about somewhere over 3,000?

That’s the number of employees at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Just think — if each employee could do just one act of kindness for a coworker, a patient, or a visitor, how much positivity would spread beyond the walls of the hospital and into the communities they serve?

Feb. 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day, observed worldwide since 1995 to help make kindness the norm at work, at school, and in the home. For 24 hours, folks are encouraged to brighten someone’s day. One act might not seem like much, but that single act can create a domino effect and cultivate feelings of warmth and happiness that will spread throughout the medical center and the community — especially if everyone takes part.

For that reason, the medical center is encouraging its staff to do something nice for someone else. Whether that’s paying someone an unexpected compliment, praising them for their work, greeting a patient or visitor with a friendly “How are you?” and offering to help them find their way to their destination, or just writing a positive message on a sticky note and posting it at a colleague’s workstation — no act of kindness, no matter how small, is wasted.

Today, we hope you’ll take a moment to brighten someone’s day. And if someone has brightened yours, we want to hear about it! Leave a comment on this post telling us all about an act of kindness someone has bestowed on you.

We can’t wait to see the power of positivity in action.