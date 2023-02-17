Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia online via Zoom on Thursday, March 2 from 5 to 6 p.m., for “Cultivating Mindful Self-Compassion,” with special guest Kalindi Dinoffer. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Learn more about self-compassion and how to better incorporate it into your daily life. Common benefits of mindful self-compassion include increased happiness, self-esteem, calm, focus, and well-being; decreased anxiety, chronic pain, and depression.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. The one-hour session will be offered virtually via Zoom. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-3223.

Kalindi Dinoffer is a leader in mindfulness and mindful self-compassion, sharing on her blog, MindfulKalindi.com, as well as through her creative yoga line, TheFoldableYogaMat.com. She is a passionate Restorative Yoga Teacher trained in Reiki and Myofascial Release and serves as Chief Marketing Officer for her family sports and wellness company, OnCourtOffCourt.com. She has conducted workshops at conferences across the U.S. and abroad.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or other programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.