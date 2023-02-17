Credit union representatives from across Maine came together Feb. 15 in Freeport to recognize the meaningful contributions their network made in 2022 to combat hunger. At a ceremony hosted by the Maine Credit Union League, Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger, announced it raised $1,000,434.19 in food and cash donations last year — surpassing its million-dollar fundraising goal for the first time. The campaign also announced it provided 260 organizations with financial support to help feed Mainers in need.

“At the beginning of 2022, credit unions collectively set an ambitious goal to raise $1 million for our shared Campaign for Ending Hunger,” shared Todd Mason, president/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League. “Month after month, credit unions, their members, volunteers, and employees came together to raise critical funds to support this initiative. While the journey of raising such a significant amount in twelve months was not easy, the reward is great! Funds raised will uplift hungry Mainers in communities across our state throughout the year.”

As a 501(C)(3) not-for-profit, contributions to the Campaign are tax deductible. Dollars raised by Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger stay in Maine and support organizations such as Good Shepherd Food Bank, Full Plates Full Potential, schools, colleges, food pantries, and meal sites.

“We recognize that food insecurity is a solvable problem,” shared Scott Johnsen, chief relationship officer at the Maine Credit Union League. “But until every Mainer has access to the healthy meals they need, our Campaign for Ending Hunger will continue raising both awareness and funds to address hunger in our state. I am deeply proud of what we accomplished last year and know we will work just as hard in the weeks and months ahead to ensure 2023 is just as successful.”

The event also included remarks from Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the parent organization for the No Kid Hungry campaign. Shore is a leading voice in the national conversation on hunger and poverty and is the author of several books on social change.

“Having Billy Shore address our credit unions at our event was a tremendous honor,” added Mason. “By sharing his story and spreading his wisdom on why it is important to bring people together to address this problem, he left us both inspired and motivated to continue our important work.”

Since the campaign’s inception in 1990, it has raised over $12.3 million to combat hunger in Maine.



The Maine Credit Union League is a nonprofit, professional trade association that exists to serve Maine’s credit unions. Founded in 1938, the League’s mission is to help credit unions succeed and improve the financial lives of their members. As the trade association for Maine’s credit unions, the League provides advocacy, education, and other resources designed to assist credit unions in meeting the needs of their membership. For more information, visit http://www.mainecul.org.