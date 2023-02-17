The 12-piece roots rock ensemble the Tedeschi Trucks Band will play a summer concert in Bangor this year, with guest Ziggy Marley.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, fronted by singer Susan Tedeschi and guitarist Derek Trucks, will perform on Wednesday, July 5, at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, joined by Marley, a reggae artist and son of the legendary Bob Marley. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Feb. 24.

This is the latest performance announced in the summer series by Waterfront Concerts.

A powerful group combining blues, soul, rock and jam band influences, the Tedeschi Trucks Band since 2010 has won Grammys and toured the world repeatedly. It has released eight albums in total, including “I Am the Moon” in 2022.

Other shows set for the Maine Savings Amphitheater include country acts Lee Brice and Cole Swindell on May 28, the Dave Matthews Band on June 16, country singer Kane Brown on June 22, James Taylor on June 27, Chris Stapleton on July 6, boy band Big Time Rush on July 11, Kidz Bop on July 22, the Chicks on Aug. 13, Nickelback on Aug 24, Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show on Aug. 25, Pantera and Lamb of God on Sept. 7 and Goo Goo Dolls and Fitz and the Tantrums on Sept. 29.