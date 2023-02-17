University of Maine Cooperative Extension recently launched a new podcast called Cultivating Resilience, developed in partnership with colleagues in the Cultivemos network, a group of farmers, farm workers and organizations that support them in the Northeast, from Maine to West Virginia. Cultivating Resilience is a six-episode podcast featuring candid conversations with farmers about how they find connection and strength amid daily struggles. The group is currently looking for farmers to talk to for the podcast’s second season, due out later this year.

“We are excited to continue with a second season and bring these important stories to a new group of listeners,” says Leslie Forstadt, human development specialist at UMaine Extension and co-lead of the Farm Communication Cohort, which produces the podcast. “Each episode shares the lived experiences of farmers and how they stay resilient in the face of stress. Some episodes also feature Extension educators and the work they do with farmers to develop and implement strategies for resilience.”

For season two, the Cultivemos Farm Communication Cohort is looking for farmers who are trying to acquire or have recently acquired farmland; farmers who have passed or are planning to pass on their farm to someone other than a family member; or farmers who can speak to balancing farm, family and life responsibilities.

Farming is often referred to as one of the most stressful jobs in the country, citing family and financial pressures, isolation, physical strain and exhaustion. Everyone on a farm is part of a larger community, and on Cultivating Resilience, farmers and farm workers discuss stressors and supports. Topics covered include family farm succession, climate change, community belonging, farm finances and overall well being. Experts also provide resources to strengthen mental health and survive uncertain times. The podcast is free and available on common platforms like Google and Apple. Episode transcriptions are available in English and Spanish.



For more information about the podcast, including how to participate in season two, contact Forstadt at 207-581-3487 or leslie.forstadt@maine.edu.