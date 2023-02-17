UScellular announced today that it made a $36.8 million investment in its Maine network in 2022. This includes $25.8 million in network upgrades and 5G modernizations that enhanced connectivity across the state and $11 million in 5G spectrum that will bring additional customer benefits in future years and advances the company’s multi-year 5G network strategy.

UScellular also provided $69,800 in funding to non-profit organizations across Maine, including $30,000 each to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine and Greater Waterville and $9,800 in supplies to food-focused organizations. Nine Maine non-profits also received a combined $480,800 worth of hot spots and service to help youth connect to the Internet as part of the company’s After School Access Project.

“Whether we are building a new cell tower or donating a hot spot to help a student do their homework, we are investing in the future of Maine,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “We are committed to being a part of the communities we serve and ensuring our customers can connect to what matters most.”

Additionally, to elevate the in-store shopping experience, UScellular invested $855,000 in its Maine retail environments in 2022. This includes six relocated or upgraded stores that make shopping easy and fun. For more news and information about UScellular, please go to newsroom.uscellular.com.



