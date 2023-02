LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Police are asking for help finding a Maine man who hasn’t been seen in over a month.

Scott Allen Currie, 56, was just recently reported missing, according to police. He was last seen at the Trinity Jubilee Center in Lewiston on Jan. 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lewiston Det. Provost at zprovost@lewistonmaine.gov or 207-513-3001 ext. 3316.