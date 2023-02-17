Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

With our country’s incrementing investment in weapons for Ukraine and evidence of some fatigue in Congress, it is imperative at this crucial moment in our history to actively unite behind President Joe Biden and the coalition of partners around the world who are committed to maintaining Ukrainian independence.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke openly of attacking Poland after conquering Ukraine. Russia has allegedly sought to destabilize Moldova as their leaders have worked to move closer to European allies.

In 1940, with Hitler’s invasion of neighbors and the fall of Paris, Republicans Henry Stimson and Frank Knox joined President Franklin D. Roosevelt by agreeing to serve in his cabinet as secretary of war and secretary of the Navy. Just after the 1940 presidential election, defeated candidate Wendell Willkie accepted President Roosevelt’s invitation to travel to England to assure Prime Minister Winston Churchill that American leaders were united in their decision to send planes through Lend-Lease.

As in the past, may Congress and our nation’s leaders find courage to use their language and actions to declare that we are a united people who honor democracy and support our president while respectfully maintaining our personal values.

Carole Beal

Blue Hill