PORTLAND — Arkatechture CUSO, a technology company dedicated to empowering organizations with a better understanding of their business through data, has formed a partnership with Credit Unions First CUSO. The two companies first came together in 2020. Their shared passion for data, and helping credit unions better serve their members is what brought them together.

Credit Unions First CUSO is a disrupter to the traditional insurance carrier/insurance broker model. Their Go-to-Market Strategy is to partner with CUSO’s like Arkatechture, to enable data-driven insights to identify revenue opportunities for Credit Unions. The vetting process for this partnership was brief because the two organizations are so well-aligned.

“We all know the credit union environment’s time-to-market is painfully slow; except in situations where a trusted partner brings a solution to the credit union and says, ‘Hey you need to check this program/solution out, I think it could really benefit your credit union’ which can often times speed up that process. That’s our relationship and the impact we can have,” commented Dan Daggett (chief strategy officer at Credit Unions First) on what sets this partnership apart.

“Some collateral protection programs prey on the most vulnerable members who are experiencing a life event that has caused financial hardship. It’s a tough discussion when credit union staff have to field calls from these members who want to know why expensive insurance was added to their loan. Credit Unions First is transparent and treats every member equally, while also providing better coverage for the credit union as well” explained Mel Munsey, CEO at Credit Unions First. Credit Unions First is partnering with Arkatechture for their data connections to integrate systems, and receive assistance on navigating integration between credit union and insurance agency data.

“We’ve been fans of the great folks at Credit Unions First before their announcement to form their CUSO and are thrilled to now announce the partnership together. Putting money back into the Credit Unions to further the positive impact they have to their membership and community is always something we can get behind. We’re looking forward to extending their reach and working together in new ways to continue that same spirit,” commented Jamie Jackson (founder & CEO of Arkatechture) on the partnership.

Arkatechture CUSO is a provider of data management and business intelligence solutions for credit unions. Their data platform, Arkalytics, combines a cloud-native Data Lakehouse with a suite of financial dashboards & reports. Arkalytics integrates data from key banking systems to create a centralized data hub and ecosystem to secure, manage, share, and analyze the credit union’s data.

For more information, visit http://www.arkatechture.com or contact them directly here.