K. Suchari Rutledge, MD is a doctor, teacher, and volunteer. She made Maine her home in 2007 after completing a pediatric residency in Portland and has been engaged in her community inside and outside Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center ever since.

Dr. Rutledge is the director of our pediatric Cystic Fibrosis clinic and is passionate about multidisciplinary CF care for children. She has participated and led numerous committees, including serving as president of the EMMC Medical Staff, interim Chief of the Pediatrics Department twice, and co-chair for the Northern Light Health System Bylaws Committee, as well as participating in the Medical Group Oversight Committee.

She pursues various other passion projects within the medical center including participating in the Community Volunteer Impact Team, a group providing volunteer opportunities to staff; The Rand and Sandra O’Leary Helping Hands Fund, which supports employees who are facing life challenges; and our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee which helps support efforts of inclusion throughout every area of our medical center. In the community, Dr. Rutledge proudly serves on the board for the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor.

Before joining Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Dr. Rutledge was a pediatrician at Cary Medical Center in Caribou. Since 2007, Dr. Rutledge has supported the education of medical students as an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of New England in Biddeford. She has especially loved serving as a pediatric preceptor for resident physicians at Northern Light Family Medicine and Residency.

Thank you, Dr. Rutledge, for caring for our little ones both in the inpatient and outpatient setting, and for dedicating time to make a difference in your community.