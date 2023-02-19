Developers have signed a lease to build a land-based fish farm on the site of the former Great Northern Paper Mill in Millinocket.

The Katahdin Salmon facility would produce 5,000 metric tons of salmon a year, according to the group Our Katahdin.

The company is currently preparing the site and working to secure permitting for the project.

Several large, land-based aquaculture facilities have been proposed across Maine’s coast, but none are yet operational, and some have faced pushback from local residents over their size and impact.

