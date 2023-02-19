Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

With all this hoopla about the Kansas City Chiefs changing their name, how many people who are complaining about it know how they got named? It is my understanding the name came from H. Roe Bartle, whose nickname was “Chief.” He was the mayor of Kansas City in the early 1960s and was one of the men responsible for bringing the Dallas Texans to Kansas City. The team was named the Kansas City Chiefs in his honor.

Sure change their flag to get rid of the arrowhead, try and stop the fans chopping, they won’t, but leave the name alone. If they can no longer have the name “Chiefs,” just think, no more police “chief,” no more fire “chief,” no more commander in “chief.” Where does it end?

John McCready

Hodgdon