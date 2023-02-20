A Wells woman died Sunday afternoon after a snowmobile crash in rural Somerset County.

Tanya Hanson, 50, was riding a 2018 Ski Doo Renegade Enduro behind her husband on a snowmobile trail in Johnson Mountain Township about 2:30 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and crashed into a stand of trees, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A witness called 911, and game wardens and ambulance crews responded.

First-responders performed CPR on Hanson, who suffered head and chest injuries, but she died near the scene, Latti said Monday.

She was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was released.

Johnson Mountain Township is north of West Forks.