A man was critically injured Sunday after crashing a snowmobile into a house in New Gloucester.

The 35-year-old man was riding the snowmobile around the yard of his family’s home on Snowhill Road around 2:30 p.m. when he lost control, went over a snowbank and crashed into the house.

The man, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was being treated for head and neck injuries.

“One of the things that can contribute to a high number of crashes are the condition of trails. There’s not a lot of snow cover across the state. Without having received any recent snow, the trails are pretty hard. That makes them fairly unforgiving and can be slippery in places,” said Sgt. Kyle Hladik of the Maine Warden Service.