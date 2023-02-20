A man faces murder charges after Portland police say the suspect was found with severe injuries in an apartment on Cumberland Avenue with another man dead in the hallway.

Portland Major Robert Martin said that police responded to 263 Cumberland Avenue just after 7 p.m. Friday night.

Cops found the body of 58-year-old Christopher Godin dead in the hallway of the apartment, Martin said. In another room, 27-year-old Jonathan Alas was found with serious injuries. He was taken via ambulance to Maine Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized.

Police announced murder charges against Alas Monday, but have not yet released Godin’s cause of death.

The Portland Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 207-874-8575.