The Bangor Rams girls indoor track and field team entered the 4×200-meter relay, the last event of the day in the Class A state indoor track and field championship meet, up by 6.5 points over Scarborough at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

The Rams finished the relay in second with a time of 1:50.1, runner-up to Scarborough (1:49.79), and it was enough for Bangor to clinch the girls Class A title with 94 points, the team’s third in a row.

From the beginning of Monday’s meet, Bangor tallied strong finishes.

In the first race of the day, Bangor came in third place in the girls 4×800-meter relay with a time of 10:15.07. Portland (10:02.33) and Bonny Eagle (10:11.08) finished ahead of the Rams.

Caroline Fallona won the 55-meter dash in a personal record of 7.21, followed by Scarborough teammate Emerson Flaker (7.38). Bangor’s Anna Connors (7.38) finished in third and Brewer’s Lauren Vanidestine (7.44) placed fourth.

Makenna Drouin of Edward Little had the top seed time heading into the 55-meter dash but false started. Drouin did win the 55-meter hurdles in 8.75.

In the girls 400-meter, Flaker earned a close victory over Connors with a time of 58.28. Connors was a narrow second place with a finishing time of 58.87. Callie Tennett of Bangor finished third (1:01.67).

Connors was able to secure a victory in the girls 200-meter with a time of 25.85. Drouin ran 25.58 and came through the finish line as the winner but was disqualified for running out of her lane.

Samantha Moore of Portland earned a victory in the girls 800-meter in 2:21.56, followed by Scarborough’s Kyleigh Record (2:26.67) and Bangor’s Katie McCarthy (2:27.3).

Bangor’s Julia Bassi earned a convincing win in the girls shot put with a long throw of 36-6.25.

In girls long jump, Julia Pendleton of Bonny Eagle won with a top leap of 17-2, followed by Bangor’s Sophia Chase (16-10.5) and Samantha Erb (16-7.25). Brewer’s Easnadh Nobel-To’olo finished in fourth (16-6.75).

Scarborough finished in second in the team race with 89.5 points, followed by Portland with 49.

On the boys side, Scarborough ran away with the team title scoring 69 points. Brunswick earned a runner-up team finish with 47 points, followed by Falmouth with 43.5.

Hampden Academy’s 4×800 relay team took home the gold with a time of 8:26.75, followed closely by Brewer (8:32.61) in second.

Nate Murray won the boys shot put title with a launch of 47-11. Bangor’s duo of Gage Jones (47-4) and Josiah Rodriguez (45-6.5) took home second and fourth place finishes, respectively, with Brewer’s Colby Largay in third (46-2.5).

In the long jump, Skowhegan’s Billy Albertson earned the win with a PR of 21-11.75. In second place was Brewer’s Josh Horr (21).