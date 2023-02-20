A mid-week storm is expected to drop plowable snow over much of Maine.

That’s looking to be the state’s first significant snowfall in a month, with the highest totals on tap for southern Maine. It’s expected to start falling Wednesday night and ramp up Thursday before ending Friday morning.

A mid-week storm is expected to dump the first significant snowfall on Maine for nearly a month. Credit: CBS 13

Confidence is very high in a widespread heavy accumulating snow, which will make for messy commutes on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday highs will be in the teens to low 20s. Those will rise into the low to mid-20s on Friday, but then plummeted again overnight.

In the meantime, Monday will be more mild, with highs reaching into the upper 40s and low 50s, but with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers up north.

Cool temperatures return on Tuesday, with highs about 15 degrees lower than on Monday.

A light round of snow on Tuesday will be just a preview for the main event, starting Wednesday night. Credit: CBS 13

A round of snow is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. The best chance for accumulation — up to 2 inches — will be inland, as the coast has a better chance of seeing more rain than snow.

Saturday will be quite cold, with highs in the teens across Maine. Another round of snow could arrive Sunday, with temperatures remaining cold.