BREWER — UScellular has promoted Cody Vaughan to assistant manager at the Brewer store located at 403 Wilson Street. In this role, Vaughan is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans, and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Vaughan brings more than five years of wireless experience to his role.

“At UScellular we invest in our associates to ensure they have the proper training and knowledge to help our customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Cody’s passion for learning throughout his UScellular tenure is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have him guide our Brewer team.”

Vaughan joined UScellular as a retail wireless consultant in 2017 at the company’s Waterville store. Vaughan graduated high school in 2012 from Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield where he also lives with his girlfriend, Desiree, and their three children. He enjoys watching Red Sox and Patriots games, going to the movies, and playing recreation league basketball in his spare time.

