A Portland man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street more than two months ago has died.

Aron Werman, 41, was crossing the road at the intersection of Brighton and Taft avenues about 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2022, when he was hit by a twilight blue Honda CRV, according to Maj. Robert Martin, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

He was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was treated for serious injuries.

The Maine medical examiner’s office on Sunday informed Portland police that Werman died from his injuries, Martin said Tuesday,

Police still have not located the driver of the Honda CRV, believed to be a model issued between 2012 and 2014, and to have “significant” front-end damage.

The death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.