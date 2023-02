Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I live in Portland and ride my bike five mornings a week to get the paper copy of the BDN from Joe’s. Three miles round trip. I think it’s the only place left on the “peninsula” to get the BDN.

I love the paper and am addicted to the comics and puzzles as well as the superior reporting. I have to leave early to get the paper because it always sells out.

Mark Holden

Portland