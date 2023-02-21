It might not be obvious based on the unpredictable weather, but it’s still the dead of winter here in Maine. Even so, avid anglers are always talking about fishing — and all things outdoors.

If sharing stories about time spent fly fishing in your favorite river is appealing, or if maybe you need to restock your fly box, there’s only one place to be this weekend: the annual Cabin Fever Reliever show at the Brewer Auditorium.

Penobscot Fly Fishers will again fill the space with a variety of exhibits, presenters and products in the hope of generating plenty of great conversation and fun.

The event brings together folks who are passionate about fishing and a bunch of other outdoor activities for two days of fun. The Cabin Fever Reliever will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Perhaps best of all — the show is free. That makes it the perfect opportunity to round up your youngsters and head out for a couple of hours to interact with interesting people and check out some cool displays and products.

Penobscot Fly Fishers not only strives to promote outdoor education, conservation and fishing, it does so with an emphasis on exposing young people to activities that can be done for a lifetime. There are expected to be more than 30 tables, including stations dedicated to fly tying and lures, snowmobile riding, land trusts and Registered Maine Guides.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s 4-H division will be on hand again this year, offering youngsters the opportunity to try their hand at shooting a bow and arrow. The kids who participated last year were excited to have the opportunity to try hitting the target, under the guidance of a 4-H representative.

Of course, there will be plenty of food and raffles, including one for a Pelican kayak. PFF also is holding a silent auction for a large selection of prizes, including a full-day guided fishing trip, some beautiful framed prints and many other items.

And if you have any questions about the Bangor Daily News’ coverage of the outdoors, or you would like to share some interesting stories, come over and see me at our table.

The great part about the Cabin Fever Reliever is, there’s really something for everybody. Come on over and join us for a fun time at the Brewer Auditorium.

It’s a sure sign that spring isn’t far away.