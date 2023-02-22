BANGOR — The University of Maine at Augusta Dental Health Clinic is hosting its annual “Give Kids a Smile Day” in partnership with the American Dental Association. The final day for “Give Kids a Smile Day” will be held on March 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic located on UMA’s Bangor campus at 201 Texas Avenue. The UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic operates according to the American Dental Association and Maine CDC recommended safety requirements and precautions.

Children ages 5 to 19, who do not have a dentist, can schedule free dental appointments to get cleanings, exams, x-rays, fluoride treatments, and dental hygiene education. Students from UMA’s Dental Hygiene programs will be providing care with the aid of staff dentists, and faculty members from UMA’s Dental Health Programs and volunteer dentists from the community.

All patients, guests, students and staff are required to wear face coverings.

For more information about the event, required COVID-19 protocols, and to make an appointment contact the clinic at 207-262-7872 or email bangorhygschool@maine.edu.

