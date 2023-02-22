It’s the end of an era for one of Portland’s most popular sports bars.

For more than 20 years, Rivalries Portland has provided many memories and moments for many people. From World Series wins to Super Bowl victories and all the championships in between, Rivalries served as a hall of worship for New England sports fans and beyond.

Rivalries also hosted weddings, rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, graduation parties, retirement celebrations and much more.

“With heartfelt appreciation, we owe our staff and many guests over the years a huge thank you for making Rivalries Portland what it was. We consider so many people a part of the ‘Rivalries Family’” Rivalries said.

Although its original location at Cotton Street will close, the Rivalries Falmouth location remains open.