Gov. Janet Mills has directed all state offices to close ahead of Thursday’s snowstorm.

“The snow arriving late tonight is expected to make driving hazardous throughout the day tomorrow,” Mills said. “I encourage Maine people to stay safe, plan for extra time if you must travel, and as always, give plenty of room to our plow drivers and emergency first responders as they work to keep us all safe.”

Heavy snow and rough travel is expected through much of Thursday, with snow continuing until early Friday.