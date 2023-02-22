The FBI arrested a Biddeford man in Westbrook on Aug. 22 for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Christopher Maurer, 45, was charged with eight counts, including three felonies and five misdemeanors, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Maurer is one of the more than 985 people from all 50 states who have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and about 319 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Police allege Maurer was among the thousands of rioters who illegally breached the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, by breaking windows and assaulting police officers. At the time, Congress had convened to certify the results of the November 2020 presidential election, which now-President Joe Biden won over then-president Donald Trump.

Public videos, closed circuit television and police body cameras captured Maurer allegedly pushing against Capitol police and swinging a large pole at police officers near the entrance of the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. Videos later captured Maurer allegedly screaming and making obscene gestures at police officers.

Maurer’s three felony charges include civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon. The felonies carry a combined penalty of up to 33 years of imprisonment and $750,000 in fines if served consecutively.

Maurer’s five misdemeanor charges include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings and engaging in an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds or buildings.

Those misdemeanors carry a combined penalty of up to four years imprisonment and $305,000 in fines if served consecutively.

The FBI said Mauer’s cell phone pinged towers in or near the U.S Capitol building, according to court documents.

Law enforcement also obtained Maurer’s bank records, which showed a transaction was made on Jan. 5, 2021, to Enterprise Rental in Saco, according to court documents. The records also show a transaction was made on Jan. 6, 2021, at a Dunkin’ in Washington, D.C.

The car Maurer rented from Enterprise was also recorded on Jan.6, 2021, South

Capitol Street and I Street SW in Washington, D.C., court documents show.

Maurer’s case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine.

The FBI’s Boston and Washington field offices led the investigation into Maurer’s alleged activities, with help from the Westbrook Police Department, U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon, the first Mainer charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, was found guilty of assaulting two police officers in September 2022. Fitzsimons’ felony charges carry a total statutory maximum sentence of 91 years in prison and potentially additional financial penalties. His four misdemeanor crimes carry a combined statutory maximum sentence of three years of incarceration and potential financial penalties. He is expected to be sentenced in April.