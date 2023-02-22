A 17-year-old passenger was killed in an early Wednesday morning car crash in Saco.

Riley Tulley, 18, of Saco was speeding south on Mast Hill Road and had just passed another vehicle in a black 2011 Ford Fusion about 12:31 a.m. when he left the road and struck a large tree, according to Deputy Chief Corey Huntress of the Saco Police Department.

A nearby homeowner called police after hearing a “loud bang” and someone screaming for help.

On arriving at the scene, officers found a teen girl who was a passenger in the girl walking in the road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free Tulley and his other passenger, Daniel Abbott of Saco, Huntress said Wednesday.

Abbott died before rescuers could free him, according to Huntress.

Tulley was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries. The girl, whom Huntress didn’t identify, also was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.