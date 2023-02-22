Wednesday brings an unexpectedly packed day of semifinal tournament games, as Thursday’s impending snowstorms has forced the cancellation of that days games and many have been moved to today. We’ll be covering the action throughout the state, including the first day of semifinals at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland featuring the Bangor and Hampden Academy girls.
Lindsay Putnam
Lindsay Putnam is a senior editor for sports and features at the Bangor Daily News. Lindsay previously worked as an editor and reporter at the New York Post. She's a York Beach native and Colby College... More by Lindsay Putnam