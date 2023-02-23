BELFAST — Belfast Flying Shoes presents another Community Dance & Contra Dance at the fellowship hall of the First Church in Belfast UCC on Friday, March 3.

The dance shoes start flying at 6:30 pm, with Lisa Newcomb and Chrissy Fowler calling a community dance to lively music by the All Comers Band, led by Benjamin Foss. The open band warms up at 6 and welcomes musicians of all ages, instruments, and skill levels. Tunes posted at belfastflyingshoes.org

The 8 pm contra dance features Maggie Robinson calling, with music by Drive Train (Edward Howe, Bennett Konesni, and Stuart Kenney). All four multi-faceted performers are on staff at Maine Fiddle Camp, the renowned summer music camp based in Montville. Besides calling contra dances, Robinson is an accomplished fiddler who teaches at 317Main, a community music nonprofit in Yarmouth. A wizard on the fiddle, Howe owns Sheepscot Sound & Solar; he’ll also run sound on March 3. When he’s not playing for dances, Konesni directs Bagaduce Music and is an avid champion of work songs and sea shanties. Kenney has brought his bass & banjo chops to many top tier contra bands, including the Greenfield Dance Band, Wild Asparagus, Airdance, and Raz-de-Maree.

The community dance features simple and accessible community dances for all ages, followed by Contras with gender-neutral role terms plus a few couple dances like the waltz, polska, or schottische. All are welcome!

The First Church is at 8 Court Street, with the entrance on Spring Street. Community Dance admission is $1 kids, $2 adults. Suggested admission for the Contras is $15. Pay what you can, whether less or more. Masks provided for those who wish to wear them. For information, First Friday FAQ, and BFS Community Care Policy, visit www.belfastflyingshoes.org or contact belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com. Additional support for First Fridays is provided by local business sponsors and contributors to Belfast Flying Shoes.

Belfast Flying Shoes was founded in 2005 with a mission to bolster the spirited dance and music community in Midcoast Maine. Among the local nonprofit’s many programs is a weekly radio hour on Belfast Community Radio (WBFY), highlighting the varied traditions and styles of contra dance music.