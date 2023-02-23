Waldo County middle schoolers participated in Waldo County Technical Center’s Amazing Race during the last two weeks of January. This annual event allowed seventh-graders from Troy Howard Middle School, Drinkwater School, Searsport Middle School, and Mount View Middle School to participate in challenges from each and every program at the tech center.

Each program’s challenge was five minutes long and directly related to the career and technical skills taught within that class. For example, in auto collision students worked in the paint booth to decorate light switch covers and in the CNA class students learned about and practiced proper hand washing and hygiene. In building construction, students teamed up to complete wooden puzzles made of geometric shapes. Each group of students had to work together to complete these activities and learned not only about what Waldo County Technical Center has to offer, but about what it means to work as a team.

Each team was given matching bandanas and the winning team received WCTC string bags loaded with goodies provided by the MELMAC Education Foundation.

WCTC conducts events like the Amazing Race to expose students of Waldo County to career and technical education as early as possible.