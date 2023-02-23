WESTBROOK — Discover Downtown Westbrook, a Main Street community, is hosting the fourth annual WinterFest on March 4 at Riverbank Park.

Westbrook Winterfest is one of Discover Downtown Westbrook’s most popular, large-scale signature events. Last year’s event brought in over 2,000 people from around the Greater Portland area. People of all ages can enjoy this event. The goal is to bring the community together for outdoor activities to celebrate the Maine winter season.

This event includes several inflatable slides, a petting zoo, horse and wagon rides, bounce houses, s’mores station, K-9 demonstration, river rescue demonstration, music, prizes, and many other scheduled performances.

A few new elements have been added to the festival this year including an ice skating rink, photo booth, and mini Maker’s Market!

To get excited about this event, people are invited to explore Westbrook through the Winter Bucket List Challenge, where participants complete various tasks around downtown Westbrook such as trying new foods, locating landmarks, and more. They can then submit the list and enter to win prizes.

Food and drinks are available to purchase from local businesses as well as food trucks.

Discover Downtown Westbrook is seeking sponsors and volunteers for this event. A sponsor will receive benefits such as online or in person marketing and can choose how much to donate. Volunteers will be needed to cover informational booths, set up/breakdown, crowd control, and more. If you are interested in volunteering or being a sponsor for this event, please contact info@downtownwestbrook.com.



Visit the WinterFest page to download the Bucket List, view the schedule of events, and learn more about the event: https://www.downtownwestbrook.com/winterfest/. Learn more about Discover Downtown Westbrook and check out the other events we offer at www.downtownwestbrook.com.