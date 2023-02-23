Maine State Police have confirmed that two bodies were found in a Poland home Tuesday morning.

An investigation was opened after a welfare check was conducted at 205 Tripp Lake Road in Poland was conducted at around 7:18 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

While sheriff’s deputies were at the residence, they found reason to investigate undisclosed deaths. Information on the deaths was not available on Thursday afternoon.

Police detectives and evidence technicians were seen walking in and out of the home throughout the day Wednesday.

There is no known danger to the public at this time, Moss said.

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-753-2599.