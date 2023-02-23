With the quarterfinal round of the 2023 Maine high school basketball tournament behind us, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite images from Bangor Daily News photographers at games throughout the state. Take a look at the amazing work from Linda Coan O’Kresik, Kim Higgins, Seth Poplaski and Sophia Santamaria.

You can find all of our 2023 Tourney coverage here.

Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier (#3) is fouled by Washington Academy’s Ben Griffin (#35) in first half action of the Class B boys quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won 70-38. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Penobscot Valley’s Kaya Loring (#3) fouls Sumner’s Clara Christiansen (#23) as she goes up for a shot in second half action of a Class C North girls quarterfinal game Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Penobscot Valley won the game 54-16. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Dexter’s Will Kusneirz (#34) goes up for a shot over Lee Academy’s Zac Hold (#21) in first half action of a Class C North boys quarterfinal game Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Dexter won 50-40. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Ellsworth’s Addison Atherton (#14) and MDI’s Lexi Tozier (#22) go up for a rebound in first half action of the Class B North girls quarterfinal game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won 68-33. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Dexter’s Hannah Dean looks to score on Fort Kent’s Madeline Philbrook during a Class C North quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 21, 2023. Dexter won 47-27. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Calais’ Evan Gillespie shoots a floater over Penobscot Valley’s Kaden Loring during a Class C North quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 21, 2023. Calais won 46-36. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Foxcroft Academy’s Jadon Richard (#3) goes up for a shot as Old Town’s Brendan Mahanney (#34) and Gabriel Gifford (#23,right) defend in second half action of the Class B boys quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Old Town won the game 52-43 and advances to the semifinals. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Jonesport-Beals senior Damon Beal makes his 1,000th point of his career in the second half of the Class D boys quarterfinal game against Southern Aroostook on Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Southern Aroostook won 64-24. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Central’s Chloe Daigle celebrates with her teammates after winning a Class C North quarterfinal game against Mattanawcook at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 21, 2023. Daigle made a free throw near the end of regulation to give her team a 44-43 win. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Fort Kent’s Keegan Cyr (#2) goes up for a shot in second half action of a Class C North boys quarterfinal game against George Stevens Academy Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Fort Kent won the game 38-36. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Members of the Presque Isle boys basketball team celebrate as they upset No. 2 Winslow 65-45 in the Class B North boys quarterfinals on Feb. 17, 2023, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN Cony High School boys basketball head coach Isaiah Brathwaite motivates his team during a Class A North quarterfinal game against Mt. Blue on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Augusta Civic Center. No. 5 Cony upset No. 4 Mt. Blue 72-50. Credit: Josh O'Donnell / BDN The Wisdom bench erupts in cheers during its Class D North quarterfinal game against Jonesport-Beals on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Wisdom won 62-29. Credit: Sophia Santamaria / BDN

Old Town’s Sage Evans (#22) is fouled by Presque Isle’s Mia Casavant (#34) in first half action of the Class B girls quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Old Town won 57-25. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Connor Edwards (#4) dribbles down court for Katahdin during a Class D North quarterfinal game against Schenck on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Schenck won 60-39. Credit: Sophia Santamaria / BDN

Houlton’s Kaitlyn Kenney (#25) and Washington Academy’s Reese Crosman (#20) tip off at the beginning of the Class B girls quarterfinal game Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Houlton won 54-32. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Orono’s Pierce Walston in a game against Caribou in the Class B North boys quarterfinals on Feb. 17, 2023, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Orono won 50-40. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN Southern Aroostook’s Madison Shields (#30) blocks an attempted pass by Ashland’s Abby Doughty (#12) in first half action of a Class D girls quarterfinal game Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Southern Aroostook won 62-12. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Bangor captain Abbie Quinn pulls down a rebound during a Class AA North quarterfinal game against Deering at the Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Feb. 16, 2023. Bangor won 64-24. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Brewer’s Ryder Goodwin (#24) tries to heave the ball through the grasp of Camden Hills defenders during a Class A North quarterfinal tournament game on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Augusta Civic Center. Brewer won 59-46. Credit: Josh O'Donnell / BDN Katahdin’s Emily McNally (center) collides with Deer Isle-Stonington’s Taytum Chase (right) in second half action of a Class D girls quarterfinal game Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Deer Isle-Stonington won the game 45-21. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Hodgdon’s Lexi Rackliff (#10) tries to get through Central Aroostook defenders Abby Haines (left) and Rylee Pierce during a Class C North girls quarterfinal game Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Hodgdon won the game 47-20. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN East Grand’s Emma Davis (#4) dribbles the ball down the court during a Class D North quarterfinal game against Machias on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. East Grand won 45-27. Credit: Sophia Santamaria / BDN

Machias’ Bobby Richardson (#22) tries to get past Wisdom opponent Kaden Daigle (#32) during a Class D North quarterfinal matchup on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Machias won 73-50. Credit: Sophia Santamaria / BDN

Woodland’s Shane McIver goes in for a layup under heavy pressure from Fort Fairfield’s Blake Senal and Bret Senal during a Class C North quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 21, 2023. Fort Fairfield won 52-50. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Caribou’s Liv Adams (#10) and Foxcroft Academy’s Abby Knapp (#33) go up for a rebound during first half action of the girls Class B North quarterfinal game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Caribou won 68-39. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Easton junior Trey Brewer cheers on his team as they take on Bangor Christian during a Class D boys quarterfinal on Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Bangor Christian won 63-55. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN