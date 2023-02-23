A search continues for two Topsham women with intellectual disabilities who are believed to be lost somewhere in New England.

Kimberly Pushard, 51, and 50-year-old Angela Bussell, both of Topsham, were driving around the border of Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire in Pushard’s red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine registration 1960VC on Tuesday afternoon. They were apparently unable to find their way home.

On Tuesday evening, Pushard and Bussell talked to the Exeter Police Department, as well as several other New Hampshire law enforcement agencies, which tried to give them directions to return home but were unable to do so.

Police now say they were spotted at an Irving gas station in Springfield, Maine, around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Pushard and Bussell are intellectually disabled, easily disoriented, have trouble processing information and are prone to being confused by directions.

Pushard is 5-foot-5, weighs 164 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Bussell is 5-foot-8, weighs 213 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pushard and Bussell can call the Topsham Police Department via Sagadahoc Communications at 207-443-9711.