Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In the past 6 months or so, I have noticed a change in subject coverage, emphasis, and expanded range in the BDN. The recent article about death with dignity by Caitlin Andrews was superb, not only in subject matter, but in perspective and extensive research by the writer, and including it on the front page is brilliant.

It is timely, relevant, and important. This kind of journalism is what makes a newspaper stand out against all the rest, including internet and other paper journalism. Keep up the good work!

Nancy Nadzo

Orono