Police in Maine and New Hampshire are searching for two Midcoast women with intellectual disabilities.

The pair has been lost and driving around for days.

Police say the two women left the Topsham area, where they live, early Tuesday afternoon to drive to The Maine Mall. They’ve now been lost for more than two days, in three states, as they try to find their way home.

Kimberly Pushard and her friend Angela Bussell are now on their fourth day of being lost.

“I just feel like hopping in my car and picking her up,” mother Patsy Pushard said. “And I don’t know where she is.”

Kimberly Pushard is driving her red 2012 Jeep, with the license plate “1960 VC.”

Pushard is a white female who stand approximately 5-foot-5 and weighs around 164 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Bussell is described as a white female who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs about 213 pounds., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Patsy Pushard says the last time she heard from her daughter was Tuesday evening.

“And I said, ‘Please put it on speaker phone,’ so I could talk to her,” Patsy Pushard said. “’Kimmy, how are you doing, honey?’ She says, ‘I’m confused and I’m crying right now.'”

Though both women have intellectual disabilities, Kimberly Pushard has driven a car since she was 18.

Her mother says she’s all turned around.

“They don’t have any sense of direction,” Patsy Pushard said.

“They’re going to keep getting lost,” family friend Christina Kessler said. “I think that they are going to keep on driving and trying to find their way home.”

Police say on Tuesday, the two drove to Massachusetts, then New Hampshire.

Then on Wednesday morning, they were seen in Lincoln and Springfield, Maine, where they filled their gas tank, but no one has seen them since. They were spotted at the Irving gas station on Rt. 6 at around 10 a.m., but have not been seen since.

Two law enforcement officers, a police dispatcher and a clerk where they filled up all gave them directions to Topsham.

“Why they didn’t keep her there, I don’t know,” Patsy Pushard said.

“They should have just held them there and called somebody to come and help them,” Kessler said.

“We’re very concerned, especially with the snow, the bad weather that came in,” Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said.

Right now, state and local police officers are on the lookout for the two women.

“What we’re asking, if anybody comes into contact with them, is to try to hold onto them,” Hagan said. “Ask them to stop or wait while they call 911 and get a law enforcement officer to them.”

“We just need to bring them home and we need to bring them home safe,” Kessler said.

Topsham police got a subpoena Thursday afternoon to check their debit cards to see where they may have used them to try to pinpoint their location.

As of Friday, Maine game wardens say they are searching the Springfield area in hopes of finding them. Tribal wardens from Indian Township are also searching their lands adjacent to the Springfield area.

Anyone who sees Pushard and Bussell are asked to call 911.