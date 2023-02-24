PORTLAND, Maine —- A cold weekend is on its way to Maine starting with below zero temperatures on Friday night.

Another round of light snow is expected Sunday afternoon, and the next big snowfall could be next week.

Friday will be blustery and cold. Highs will be in the lower 20s, and winds will pick up for the late morning and early afternoon. With gusts over 30mph, wind chills will be in the teens and single digits all day.

Some areas of sun are possible on Friday afternoon. Skies then clear out Friday night with low temperatures falling below zero across the state heading into Saturday morning. With a bit of a breeze lingering combined with sub-zero temps, wind chills will range from -10 to -30 on Saturday morning.

Saturday looks cold and cloudy. Highs will only be in the teens.

Cold weather is in store for Maine this weekend. Credit: CBS 13

Sunday will bring Maine’s next chance of snow. Snow is expected for the afternoon and evening, though accumulations look light. Highs will be in the 20s.

Monday is anticipated to be quiet with highs in the 20s once again.

Another winter storm begins to move into Maine Monday night, with snow continuing through Tuesday. The snow will likely wrap up late Tuesday night.

This storm has the potential to bring widespread plowable snowfall to Maine once again. Amounts will likely be higher than the storm we just saw, especially in southern Maine.

Wintry weather chances continue towards the end of next week with another storm potential by Thursday night.