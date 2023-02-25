It’s been a long week, but we’re back and ready to watch some teams put their names in the record books. Twenty-eight teams will be playing today with a chance of being crowned a regional champion, with finals being played in Classes AA, B, C and D today. Follow along with us here for the latest action, game scores, highlights and more.
Lindsay Putnam
Lindsay Putnam is a senior editor for sports and features at the Bangor Daily News. Lindsay previously worked as an editor and reporter at the New York Post. She's a York Beach native and Colby College... More by Lindsay Putnam