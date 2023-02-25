Four players finished with double digit points as the University of Maine men’s basketball team earned a tough overtime victory on the road over Binghamton University, 71-67.

UMaine’s 12th win is the most for the program in a season since 2011-12.

After falling behind 59-56 with 1:03 left in regulation, UMaine (12-16) guard Kellen Tynes scored a layup with 33 seconds left to cut the deficit to one.

With 11 seconds to play, Kristians Feierbergs missed his first free throw but made the second to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In overtime, Binghamton’s Christian Hinckson scored a layup and got fouled. He hit the free throw to put his team ahead 65-61 with two minutes to play.

After a made free throw from Feierbergs, Gedi Juozapaitis, who led the way with 18 points for the Black Bears, hit a 3-pointer followed by a layup that gave UMaine the 67-65 lead with 23 seconds left. Jaden Clayton sank four free throws in the final 10 seconds to clinch the win for UMaine.

Tynes scored 18 points and tied the UMaine single-game record for steals with eight. Feierbergs poured in 14 points and Clayton added 10.

Armon Harried paced Binghamton with 22 points.