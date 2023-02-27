LEWISTON – Through the kindness and generosity of Androscoggin’s employees’ AndroGives Program, $2,967.80 was distributed to Community Concepts in addition to donations from community baby showers, spring cleanings, and winter gear drives throughout last year.

The purpose of Androscoggin’s AndroGives Program is to honor and acknowledge the community’s generosity, as well as to be a trusted healthcare partner in providing support in improving the health and well-being of communities that have provided so much to the organization. Since the AndroGives program was established, more than $16,000 has been raised for local and regional liked missioned non-profits.

Community Concepts was enthusiastically selected as the 2022 community partner by Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice employees. Since 1965, Community Concepts has provided the communities of Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties with resources and services that support families’ basic needs and promote self-sufficiency. They provide pathways to a healthy life for and with those most impacted by inequities in Western Maine through programs, partnerships, and advocacy.

Highlighting the importance of working together to improve the quality of Maine lives, CEO of Community Concepts, Jim Martin said, “We are so appreciative and thankful of Androscoggin’s generosity and support. The donation will help CCI support children and families in need of services to gain skills and tools to become independent. CCI is humbled by the compassion of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice. Their contributions make a significant impact on our communities’ well-being.”



Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice is the largest, non-profit independent home health and hospice organization in the state. We focus on health – not illness – by making each individual’s quality of life the best it can be. To learn more about Androscoggin, including employment and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.androcoggin.org or call the Development + Community Relations Office at 207-777-7740 ext. 1311.