Chebacco Chats, the weekly web series by Mount Desert Island Historical Society, returns on Thursday, March 2 at 4:30 p.m. Chebacco Chats host Jenna Jandreau welcomes Joshua Smith to talk about his article from the forthcoming edition of Chebacco: “A Dark and Stormy Night”: Jefferson’s Embargo in Frenchman Bay, 1807–1809, along with his new book, Making Maine: Statehood and the War of 1812.

Chebacco Chats are hosted live on Zoom every Thursday at 4:30, and feature authors, historians, and others who study and contemplate history, this great place that is Mount Desert Island, and the way this region impacts the wider world.

To access the Chebacco Chat, visit http://www.mdihistory.org/chebacco-chats and click the Zoom link at the top of the page. This program is free and registration is not required. The Zoom link is the same every week.

Participants in the webinar are invited to ask questions or provide comments at the end of each chat. Recordings are made available the week after they air.

Season Four considers the theme of Chebacco XXIV (2023), “The Maritime Edition,” and also features Bill Horner, Julia Gray, and more, to talk about their articles on youth sailing on MDI, Cranberry Isles in the Age of Sail, etc. This season also welcomes special guests to explore additional topics, such as Carl Little, who will usher in National Poetry Month on April 6 by reading a selection of MDI poems.

Joshua M. Smith grew up on Cape Cod and coastal Maine. He holds degrees from the University of St. Andrews, Maine Maritime Academy, East Carolina University, and the University of Maine. He is author of Borderland Smuggling: Patriots, Loyalists, and Illicit Trade in the Northeast, 1783-1820, which won the John Lyman Award in American Maritime History in 2007, and edited Voyages: Documents in American Maritime History, 1492-Present, a two-volume sourcebook in maritime history created in conjunction with the National Maritime Historical Society. He has also written a monograph with a Canadian perspective entitled Battle for the Bay: The Naval War of 1812, published by the Gregg Centre for the Study of War and Society. Smith lives with his family on Long Island, where he is a professor of Humanities at the United States Merchant Marine Academy, as well as Director of the American Merchant Marine Museum, both in Kings Point, New York.

Visit http://www.mdihistory.org/chebacco-chats for a schedule of upcoming episodes, and links to past episodes. Please contact Jenna Jandreau at jenna.jandreau@mdihistory.org if you have any feedback or questions about Chebacco Chats.

The mission of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society is to foster meaningful engagement with the histories of Mount Desert Island. For more information, visit http://www.mdihistory.org.