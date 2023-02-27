Alternative rock icon Weezer will make a stop in Bangor this summer as part of its Indie Rock Roadtrip tour.

Weezer will perform at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on June 30 with guests Future Islands and Joyce Manor. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday.

Famous for hits including “Buddy Holly,” “Say It Ain’t So,” “Island in the Sun” and “Beverly Hills,” Weezer, formed by longtime frontman and singer Rivers Cuomo in 1992, celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. The band has released 15 studio albums and has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards.

Joining them on the tour is Future Islands, best known for its 2014 hit single “Seasons (Waiting on You)”, and Joyce Manor, a cult favorite indie-emo band.

Other shows set for the Maine Savings Amphitheater this summer include country acts Lee Brice and Cole Swindell on May 28, the Dave Matthews Band on June 16, country singer Kane Brown on June 22, James Taylor on June 27, the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Ziggy Marley on July 5, Chris Stapleton on July 6, boy band Big Time Rush on July 11, Kidz Bop on July 22, country hip hop artist Jelly Roll on Aug. 5, the Chicks on Aug. 13, Nickelback on Aug 24, Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show on Aug. 25, Pantera and Lamb of God on Sept. 7 and Goo Goo Dolls and Fitz and the Tantrums on Sept. 29.