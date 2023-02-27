An Auburn man has been charged with two counts of homicide following his arrest in New Hampshire, according to Maine State Police.

Aaron Aldrich, 46, of Auburn is currently being held by New Hampshire authorities pending extradition, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

On Feb. 21, 16-year-old Mohamed Aden and 21-year-old Mohamed Adan, of Massachusetts, were found dead inside a Poland home on Tripp Lake Road.

The arrest came after police conducted interviews in both Maine and New Hampshire. Aldrich was already in custody to unrelated property crimes in New Hampshire when he was charged by Maine police Monday, Moss said.

Police are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department at (207) 753-2599.