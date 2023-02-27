Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The duly-placed front-page story about U.S. Sen. Angus King’s flagging the Twitter accounts of conservatives disturbs and appalls. I think he is now clearly revealed as both the Democrat, and the ignoble Nixonian, he is despite his cynical claims to independence.

I think he has deployed this tactic that the Obama administration was accused of in sending the Internal Revenue Service after conservative groups, Joe Biden used in weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI, and Richard Nixon used against his supposed ” enemies list” a generation ago.

Most importantly, this behavior is a slap in the face not only to Mainers but to the outstanding and upstanding character and service Maine has historically received from its senators, both Republican and Democrat. A Smith, a Muskie, a Cohen, a Mitchell and a Collins would never stoop to such behavior. King has no place among that pantheon of dedicated Maine public servants.

Brian Striar

Bangor