Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I want only to say bravo to all involved in the Feb. 20 article in the BDN about Karen Wentworth, who died with dignity. Wentworth was obviously a dynamite, courageous and proud lady.

My mom passed in 1980 and “dying with dignity” was not yet a thing. She and I so wished it was. My mom always said, “A lady knows when to go.” Karen Wentworth was another one of those ladies! RIP Karen.

Sherry French

Guilford