Maine will see another round of plowable snow Tuesday, the first of three storms expected this week.

The Tuesday storm will start between 3 and 6 a.m., which may make for slick travel conditions for the morning commute.

Unlike previous storms, this will be fairly mild. Snow will have a tough time accumulating with the high February sun angle, especially at the coast, and temperatures will rise above freezing in many towns by mid-day.

By Tuesday evening, temperatures will drop again, creating conditions for slick roads for the evening commute. The snow is expected to end by midnight.

Tuesday’s snowfall is the first of three storms hitting Maine this week. Credit: CBS 13

The highest totals will be away inland, where 4 to 8 inches are expected. The coast will see slightly lower amounts at 3 to 6 inches.

The second storm arrives on Wednesday night, bringing mostly rain before wrapping up Thursday morning. Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day this week, with highs in the mid-40s, compared with the 20s on Monday and just below the 40s on Wednesday.

Our third storm this week gets going on Friday evening. The conditions currently look favorable for heavy snow.

Time will tell if this will be a moderate snowfall or a more significant storm. Stay tuned to the forecast this week.