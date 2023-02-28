FALMOUTH — Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes four new members to its board of directors, bringing the total number of directors to 18. The board’s newest members bring decades of experience in public health, healthcare policy, law, and lived personal experience. Laura Pfeiffenberger, a board member since 2018, has been appointed to serve as board president.

New members of the MCF Board as of January include:

Kate Knox, election law attorney, Bernstein Shur. Knox is an attorney and shareholder at Bernstein Shur, where she chairs the Governmental Affairs and Political Law practice group. She is a cancer survivor and a mom to three beautiful children. She lives in Portland with her family and is an avid traveler and a long-time participant in Tri for A Cure.

Tina Pettingill, deputy director, Health & Human Services Dept. City of Portland. Pettingill is the deputy director of the City of Portland’s Health and Human Services Department which provides the most vulnerable populations in Greater Portland with public health, healthcare, and safety net services. Pettingill has an MPH from Indiana University and lives in Scarborough with her family.

Bethany Sanborn, senior director, MaineHealth. Sanborn is a sr. director with MaineHealth, Community Health. Sanborn’s passion for prevention and patient-centered care and communication is fueled by her professional training and 20-plus years working in public health, as well as her experience as a caregiver to family members with complex medical conditions. Sanborn was born and raised in Maine and enjoys spending time with her husband and two kids on or near one of Maine’s many lakes – both in summer and winter.

Mary Warren Libby, director of recruiting, Prosearch. Libby is a Maine native and the director of Recruiting Services for Prosearch – a Maine-based staffing and recruiting firm. Outside of work, Libby enjoys spending time in the Lakes Region with her husband, kids, pups and large local family.

The newest board members join an existing slate of volunteer board members, including:

Laura Pfeiffenberger, president. ESOP client advisor, Spinnaker Trust

John Benoit, treasurer. Vice president and senior benefits strategist, Cross Benefits Solutions

Laura Davis Rinck, secretary. President, Rinck Advertising

Justin Lamontagne, vice president. Partner/broker, NAI The Dunham Group

Jay Collins, past president. Senior vice president, WEX, Inc

Brenda Farnham. Associate VP of Oncology Services, Northern Light Cancer Institute

Devon Evans, M.D. Oncologist & partner, New England Cancer Specialists

Stephan Bachelder. Of counsel, Preti Flaherty

Linda Halleran. Community engagement manager, Town & Country Federal Credit Union

Dana Lesniak. Program manager, HomeServe USA

Kathie Marquis-Girard. Retired, education and administration

Amy Beveridge. News director, WMTW

Katie Rutherford. Executive director, Frannie Peabody Center

Lenroy Shaw. Financial advisor, Morgan Stanley